‘Free WiFi for all SHS’ 80% complete – Bawumia reveals

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has established that works to install free Wi-Fi in all Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country is about 80% complete.



The project which according to him will be instituted in all 722 senior high schools in the country, is intended to broaden the scope of education, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), research, and knowledge acquisition in these schools.



Speaking at the commissioning of government’s free tertiary Wi-Fi project in Accra, Mr. Bawumia described the project as a transformational one.



He said many doubted the idea when it was first conceived.



“The ongoing Wi-Fi in senior high schools will be accelerated. We are covering all 722 senior high schools in the country. They will all have free Wi-Fi and at the moment, over 80% of the works on the project is complete. This is going to be a very transformational project. When we started, it looked like something impossible but it has been realized,” he asserted.



Dr. Bawumia further said all 260 District Education Offices and 46 Colleges of Education in the country will also be beneficiaries of the government’s ‘free Wi-Fi for schools’ project.









