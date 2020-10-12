General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Free SHS will reduce armed robbery in Ghana – Nana Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Obiri Boahen

The government’s flagship programme of Free Senior High School will drastically reduce armed robbery attacks in the coming in the future following success in its implementation, an official of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has said.



The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boahen Nana Obiri who believes in this, has touted the future potentials of the policy



“With the free Senior High School, if implemented for at least about four or five years, and proceed to the implementation of Free Tertiary, in the next ten or fifteen years if we still have free SHS and Free Tertiary, armed robbery cases will reduce”. He said this in an interview on Nhyira Fm monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen’s comment comes in response to the shocking murder of the MP for Mfantsemen West Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford in a highway robbery.



Three days after the police service launched investigations into the matter, nobody has been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident.



However, speaking on the Kumasi-based radio, Lwayer Obiri Boahen indicated that, research has showed educated people are not likely to engage themselves in robbery or murder.



“In a research we conducted as a minister of state at the Interior Ministry at the Nsawam Prisons, people who were jailed for murder cases and high crime cases, most of them had low or no level of education” Nana Obri Boahen told Nana Kwadwo Jantuah the host of the shows.



“It would be very difficult not to say it can’t happen; that a university product will attack someone with a knife to snatch a mobile phone. It doesn’t happen likely”. He added.



The lawyer however urged Ghanaians to be very proactive with respect to their personal security because he has also observed that, some police officers are not trustworthy when citizens give them information regarding matters of security.

