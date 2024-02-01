Free SHS review: It's a shame this failed NPP government only listens to the IMF - Clement Apaak

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, has asserted that the government's decision regarding the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy is solely influenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to him, its is a shame for the government to listen only to the IMF despite same calls from the NDC and other stakeholders who called for a review.
“The deceitful and dishonest Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has told the IMF that it will review an RATIONALISE the FSHS Program: 'In the educational sector, we will review and rationalise the Free Senior High School Program.' I guess this failed NPP government only listens to the IMF, shame! Read the attached story,” he posted on his X handle.
Apaak's comment follows the announcement by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government stating that the flagship Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program will undergo a review.
The deceitful and dishonest Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has told the IMF that it will REVIEW and RATIONALISE the FSHS Program:"In the educational sector, we will review and rationalise the Free Senior High School Program". I guess this failed NPP government only listens to…— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) January 31, 2024