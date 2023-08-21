Free SHS policy is huge miracle from God to Ghanaian children – Dr. Adutwum

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has described the Free Senior High School policy as a huge miracle from God to Ghanaian children.



According to him, the policy is a God-sent miracle Ghanaians received through the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



"The president of the republic believes that education is what will change the fortunes of Ghana, and having dreamed of making it free for the ordinary Ghanaian child at the secondary school level, God gave the foresight and fortitude to President Akuffo Addo to implement it successfully," he said.



He explained that the introduction of the initiative was to ensure equity and improve accessibility to all Ghanaian children, making sure that money did not become a barrier to accessing education in the country.



The MP for Bosomtwe said this when he called on the students of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region to visit ongoing projects in the school on Sunday, August 20, 2023.



While at the school, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum commended the students and teachers of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS for their recent exploits in aerospace engineering and technology.



He said their ability to build and fly brand-new airplanes was something the government will not take for granted, adding that, the school will be provided with the needed infrastructure to improve teaching and learning.



Unannounced visits



The education minister also paid unannounced visits to some SHS in the Ashanti Region including the Kumasi Senior High Technical School KSTS and the Kumasi Anglican SHS.



The visit according to the Minister was to allow him to get first-hand information of how things work at the various schools.



Satisfaction



The education minister, who was impressed with the activities in the schools, commended teachers and the staff of the various schools for their hard work and gave the assurance that the government would continue to provide them with resources on time to enhance effective teaching and learning in their schools.



Remain focused



The education minister urged the students to remain focused in school and at home so they would be able to study hard.



He charged them to let their focus be on their studies which held the key to the development of the country so that the huge investment made in the education sector would not go to waste.