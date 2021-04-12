Free SHS is the only good thing in Akufo-Addo’s govt – CPP National Chair

Politics of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Chair of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankuma, has noted that apart from the free Senior High School (SHS) programme which is being implemented to help all Ghanaian children, there is nothing good about the Akufo-Addo administration.



date rush

She explained in an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Monday April 12, that any effort to educate all Ghanaian children is a step in the right direction because it forms the basis to provide equal opportunities for all.



To that end, she said, the free SHS is helping expand the knowledge base of all Ghanaian children irrespective of their status in the society.



When Johnnie Hughes asked what will be her assessment of the Akufo-Addo-Addo’s administration over the period, Madam Akosua Frimponamaa responded that “For me it will just go back to four years ago and the only good thing I see now in Akufo-Addo’s government is the free SHS. Beyond that the country is not working.



“With the free SHS I believe that no nation can develop without the expansion of the human mind.”



The free SHS was a campaign promise of Mr Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2008 when he first contested in the presidential elections.



After winning the 2016 elections he ensured the implementation of his flagship programme as a way of providing equal opportunities for all in accessing quality education.