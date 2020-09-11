General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Free SHS in private schools is 'unconstitutional' – Majority leader tells NDC

Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that the portion of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 manifesto that promises to extend the Free SHS policy to private schools in underserved communities offends the 1992 Constitution.



The Suame Member of Parliament asserts that the constitution is unambiguous about the funding for private education in Ghana and that any move to vary that entrenched provision would require a referendum and so it does not lie in the mouth of any individual to make any form of private schooling free.



His comment follows highlights of the NDC’s “People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More” which was read by the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections. .



“The next NDC Government will make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced, expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas and abolish the double-track system," Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said during the manifesto launch last Monday



The NDC has on several occasions challenged the implementation regime of the Free SHS Policy, a brainchild of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has pledged to review it should it come to power in 2021; but the government however interprets Mr. John Mahama’s “review” as another word for cancellation.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the Majority Leader added to his party’s doubts about the NDC’s commitment to sustaining the policy if it wins the upcoming elections, by raising the constitutional argument against the opposition party’s pledge which has already been welcomed by private school operators.



“When I heard it I said to myself that this man should be careful about some of the things that he says; I’m talking about the constitution”, buttressing his argument by quoting Article 25 Clause 2 of the 1992 Constitution thus, “Every person shall have the right, at his own expense, to establish and maintain a private school or schools at all levels and of such categories and in accordance with such conditions as may be provided by law.”



He cited the supremacy of the constitution and its dictates that persons who have the resources to establish a private school must do so at their own cost “with no financial help from the government”.



“So if you say that you will fund private schools with government money, it offends the constitution; the Article 25 is an entrenched provision, so if you want to change it, you must conduct a referendum according to the constitution; so I get worried listening to him at times and wonder if he would want to abide by the constitution or not”, he said.

