Free SHS has made Akufo-Addo Ghana’s best leader since independence - Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, former Mayor of Kumasi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has disclosed to Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the singular decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promise and deliver the free SHS policy has taken him above the pedestal of the previous leaders we’ve gotten since independence.



He remarked “I have not seen a leader in Ghana who’s that bold because when he believes in something he'll go for it. We have something like free SHS and right from day one he said let’s go for it. His own party elders were making comments that they think that he’s rushing though I don’t want to mention names.



“Nana Addo said that the biggest investment must go into the education of the people and that’s a bold decision. I believe that single decision if nothing else is added have put him above the pedestal of every leader that we’ve ever gotten as a country.”



The former Mayor of Kumasi and Ghanaian politician, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana told Chris Aggrey on Kastle FM that some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said Nana Addo was rushing and overly ambitious with his free SHS policy when he came up with the idea initially but he persisted.



He continued “They said he was rushing but because he believed in it he said let’s go for it and if we need to sacrifice, let us sacrifice and do it. Because the social engineering positive part will overcome all the sacrifices we’ll put into it and would transform the country when you have a good chunk of the population being very well educated.



“Some countries like Norway and Switzerland don’t have much but the education of their population. He said it’s good to invest in roads and infrastructure but more importantly let’s invest in the education of the masses because it’s very important,” he told the host





