Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

Free SHS and PFJ are my biggest achievements – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Free Senior High School Policy and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) are his biggest achievements.



He acknowledged other significant successes chalked in many fields that had changed Ghana's economy and transforming lives.



The President was speaking on Friday in an interview on a Cape Coast based FM Station as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region.



Reacting to the raging debate on who introduced the Free SHS Education Policy, he said in a teasing mood that: "There is no need wasting time, fighting and arguing about who introduced the Policy."



"It is very clear and every Ghanaian knows it was President Akufo-Addo who promised and has delivered it."



The President on Wednesday expressed disbelief over claims by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, that he (Mahama) began the Free Senior High School.



He said recent surveys by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana and Mr Ben Ephson, Editor of the Ghanaian Observer, were welcoming news but the New Patriotic Party would not be complacent.



It would work assiduously to retain power in the upcoming election in December, he said.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to developing the human resource base of the country and prioritising education improvement as it had done since it came into power.



On the PFJs, the President explained that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over power in 2017, food production was low, hence the innovative move to shore up production to ensure food security.



The programme, which he launched at Goaso in April 2017, in the then Brong Ahafo Region, was geared towards empowering all farmers to create jobs, reduce poverty with improved agronomic practices, technology and extensive extension services to improve crop yield.



That, the President said, was the way to modernise agriculture through its five modules; - food crops, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Greenhouse Technology Villages, Rearing for Food and Jobs, and Agricultural Mechanisation Services.



He prayed the electorate to vote for the Party to sustain the economic gains made to improve the living standards of the people.

