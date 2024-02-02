Free SHS Policy linked to reduction in HIV infections, teenage pregnancies - Ghana AIDS Commission Director

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The recent decline in HIV infections and teenage pregnancies in Ghana may be attributed to the positive impact of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, according to Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission.



In 2022, Ghana reported 16,574 new HIV infections, showing a 2% reduction from the previous year's figure of 16,938, as disclosed by the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC).



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, Dr. Atuahene highlighted the correlation between the Free SHS policy and the decline in teenage pregnancies.



He noted that the increased enrollment of girls in secondary schools, facilitated by the policy, has led to a 50% reduction in teenage pregnancies.



“We know that when girls stay in school up to secondary school level, it helps to bring the number of pregnancies down. And that is a sign that we are seeing in relation to the introduction of the Free SHS, which has increased the number of enrollment of girls in secondary schools," stated Dr. Atuahene during the interview.



He further emphasized the protective impact of education on HIV infection rates.



"The trends have a strong link to the Free SHS policy. We also know that when girls remain in schools up to secondary school level, that alone is protective, so far as HIV infection is concerned, that alone reduces infection among these girls by as much as 50%."



NAY/OGB



