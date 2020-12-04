General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Free SHS Policy: NDC owes nation an apology for fighting initiative

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called out on the National Democratic Congress (NDC), charging the party and its leaders to apologize to him and the Nation at large, for their misguided opposition and fight against the introduction of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) flagship policy of his administration.



Addressing the People of Adeiso in the Upper West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region, as part of his one-day mop-up campaign, President Akufo-Addo commended the three top students of the 2020 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations(WASSCE) who hail from Adeiso, noting that the performance of the first batch of Free SHS graduants is a vindication of the investment made into the policy by his government.



Best Performing Free SHS Students



Acknowledging the three top students, John Dankwa, Thomas Amoani and Irene Adobea, who were present at the rally, President Akufo-Addo said the three students and their several other thousands of colleagues are the future of Ghana and his administration will do everything possible to support their educational advancement.



“Those who fought this policy and said the free SHS policy was going to colapse the country’s economy, that it was a scam among others, ought to render an apology to me and to the entire nation. However, I know they have no shame so they will do apologize” President Akufo-Addo stated.



“God knows that these students are those who are going to protect the nation so that the progress we seek for the future of Ghana will come to pass. Let me assure you that we on our part will do the best we can to promote your lives” President Akufo-Addo added.



Last Eastern Region Tour



President Akufo-Addo, returned to the Eastern Region today the 3rd of December 2020, for a one-day campaign tour to mop-up his election 2020 campaign in his home region.



At the start of the last lap of his election 2020 campaign on the 21st of November 2020, President Akufo-Addo spent Sunday the 22nd and Monday 23rd of November 2020 in the Eastern Region, which saw him visiting about twelve (12) out of the twenty-eight (28) constituencies in the region.



The day’s tour will see the President visiting five (5) more constituencies in the Eastern Region. The regions are Akim Oda in the Akim Oda Constituency, Adeiso in the Upper West Akim Constituency, Nsawam in the Nsawam/ Adoagyiri Constituency, Suhum in the Suhum Constituency and round up at Akropong in the Akuapem North Constituency.

