Free COVID-19 mass testing best way for Ghana – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for free COVID-19 mass testing for all Ghanaians.



He has also called on the government to adopt an aggressive approach towards the virus.



“Time to fight COVID-19 like we have never done. It should be possible to institute a regime of free mass testing including drastically reducing the $150 airport fee,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday, January 19.



He added “We should be more aggressive & ingenious in our vaccine delivery timelines. And let us all do what we must.”



His colleague Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also said that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is a collective responsibility.



This comes after the surge in the active cases of the virus in the country.



“We have a collective responsibility to mask-up and observe the needed safety protocols so that we once again contain the situation,” he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said while addressing the nation on the Covid-19 on Sunday January 17 the government is intensifying its strategy of enhanced 3Ts, i.e. tracing, testing and treating, to deal with the rising cases of the coronavirus in the country.



Mr Akufo-Addo said the enhanced 3Ts will enable authorities to identify infected persons, isolate them, and treat them. A considerable number of contact tracers are being mobilised to follow up on contacts of all who test positive.



He stated that all laboratories, public and private, must supply, in real-time, data on all persons tested on the common platform established by the Ghana Health Service.



There will be sanctions against laboratories who fail to comply, he said.





