‘Free Akuapem Poloo’ online petition grosses over 26,000 signatories

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An online petition calling for the release of incarcerated actress Akuapem Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown; has reached over 26,000 signatories in under two days as of early Monday morning, April 19, 2021.



The petition, launched on the change.org website, was put up by a group called Ghana’s Creative Industry and is aimed at appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon Poloo.



The petitioners said they were appalled by the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to jail the actress and social media entertainer.



They said Poloo, despite exhibiting poor judgement, did not deserve jail time for the offence for which she was hurled before the courts.



Brief: Free Akuapem Poloo petition



Over the last week, images resurfaced of the artist Akuapem Poloo and her six-year-old son.



The image is one of creative license and is not a criminal matter. We the creative industry of Ghana are appalled at the judicial system’s decision to jail Miss Poloo.



We are calling on the president of the 4th Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon this young single mother who can be blamed for perhaps poor judgement but in no shape or form deserves incarceration.



Background



Akuapem Poloo was last Wednesday convicted on her own plea by the Circuit Court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges.



She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently, which means she will only serve a 90-day jail term.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christina Cann, said such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and institutions including the court must act.



The court said it took into consideration all the plea for mitigation before arriving at the decision.



Brief facts



Brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.



She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.



Chief Insp. Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigations Directorate and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.



Akuapem Poloo, she said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.



But the prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.