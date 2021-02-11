Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Freda Prempeh cuts sod for a 100-bed capacity hostel at BOSTECH

Minister of State Designate for Works and Housing, Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh

The Minister of State Designate for Works and Housing, Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh, has cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of a 100-bed capacity hostel for the Boakye Tromo Senior High and Technical School (BOSTECH).



Mrs Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency is funding the project which includes toilets and washrooms at a cost of GH¢65,000.



The MP came to the aid of the school in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region following an appeal by the authorities for the facility to position the school to admit more students.



Mrs Prempeh indicated the government was determined to ensure that every Ghanaian child acquired secondary education, hence, the implementation of its flagship free Senior High School programme.



She said infrastructure development had improved in all the other five SHSs in the Municipality, and promised to ensure that immediate challenges impeding academic progress at BOSTEC were addressed as soon as possible.



Mrs Prempeh advised the students to concentrate more on their books, learn hard and pass their examination to justify the free SHS programme and called on them to always wear their nose masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the school environment.



Mr Benjamin Kwarteng, the Head Master of the school commended the MP for her continuous assistance towards addressing the needs of the school.



He said a kitchen and dining hall facility provided by the MP had helped the school a lot and appealed for additional classrooms.



Mr Kwarteng said the free SHS programme had improved on students' population, which currently stood at 1,200 and appealed for an Assembly Hall, and sanitary facilities.