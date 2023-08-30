Freda Antwi adjudged Most Outstanding Female in Hospitality

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: GNA

Mrs Freda Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of Jofel Catering Services Limited, has been adjudged the most outstanding female entrepreneur in hospitality at the 9th edition of the Ghana Feminine Awards.



The Awards, held in Accra, honoured more than forty female entrepreneurs.



The women were assigned the responsibility of guiding young women while cultivating inventive abilities to strengthen Ghana’s interconnected economy.



A News Release shared with the Ghana News Agency said the recognition stemmed from Jofel’s substantial contribution to advancing hospitality in Ghana by becoming the foremost restaurant.



“Jofel’s journey began in 1982 as a snack shop at Roman Hill, Kumasi. Driven by the determination of two individuals to positively impact their customers’ lives, the establishment expanded to include lunch services to better serve its clientele,” it said.



The World Bank indicates that women make up more than half of the global population yet contribute only 37 per cent to the worldwide Gross Domestic Product.



To address this disparity, the 9th Ghana Feminine Awards recognized women entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in driving the country’s economic advancement.



Responding to the milestone, Mrs Antwi said: “I am delighted and grateful to God for over 30 years in this company and the opportunity to also transform and support young entrepreneurs.”



“My focus is to further my leadership position in order to advance the company’s vision for the enhancement of Ghana’s hospitality industry,” she added.



Having finished a Master’s programme in Hospitality and Tourism at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Mrs Antwi also holds a Hospitality and Tourism certificate from Florida Atlantic University.



During the event, awards were also presented to recognize exceptional women in the fields of banking, international relations, media, corporate directorship, energy innovation, public service, entrepreneurship, and education.



The Ghana Feminine Awards was designed to celebrate female entrepreneurs for their commendable contributions and adept leadership in driving the country’s progress.