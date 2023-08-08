Fred Nuamah discloses real reason behind his withdrawal from Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Ghanaian actor and politician, Fred Nuamah has opened up about what influenced his decision to withdraw from the NDC parliamentary primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon.



Fred Nuamah who informed the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of his stance through a letter today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, said that his withdrawal from the race was aimed at promoting unity in the party.



However, in an interview on 3FM, Fred Nuamah revealed that he had been invited to join the national campaign team of the NDC and could not combine the presidential and parliamentary campaigns, hence the need to drop the parliamentary.



“So, I decided with the branches. We spoke yesterday. It was not coming from only me. It was like teamwork, we decided that listen, let’s allow John to go because I’ve also been invited to come to the national campaign. So, I can’t do the national campaign and also do the parliamentary as well.



“So, we chose the national campaign over the parliamentary one,” he said.



Fred Nuamah further added that he is not leaving Ayawaso West Wuogon completely. He desires to help the NDC flagbearer to win the 2024 elections.



“I will be doing Ayawaso. Let me correct you. I’m not leaving Ayawaso totally. Now, I’m going to help the national campaign. It was something I did in 2012 and I’m going to do the same thing to help the incoming president become the president come 2025,” he added.



