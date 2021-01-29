Politics of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Franklin Cudjoe orders EC to organize elections for SALL in March 2021

Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa

President and founder of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has asked the Electoral Commission of Ghana to organize elections for the people of SALL in March 2021.



According to him, if the Commission fails to organize the election for the people of SALL to elect their Member of Parliament(MP), he will support a petition to remove the EC Chairperson Madam Jean Mensa.



“The EC should hold elections for SALL by March 2021. Failure to do this, I will support a formal petition to remove the EC.”



The Electoral Commission on the eve of December 7 in a press release indicated that the people of SALL will not be allowed to vote in the Parliamentary election.



The EC indicated that their constituency has not yet been created and therefore they do not qualify to be involved in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



This has been condemned by several people especially on social media who believe that the rights of the people of SALL have been curtailed by the EC for its failure to do their work.



