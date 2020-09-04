General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Franklin Cudjoe is a modern day Kwaku Ananse – NPP Communicator jabs

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

A communicator for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Akossua Domite has described the internationally known and renowned Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of IMANI Africa, as modern-day Kwaku Ananse.



The communicator also described IMANI Africa, the think tank led by Franklin Cudjoe as a political organization which was created just to get freebies such as food and money.



“Imani is a political organization created to get free food and money. Franklin Cudjoe is a modern-day Kwaku Ananse,” the NPP communicator wrote on social media.



Franklin Cudjoe and his think thank have become the punch bag for many Ghanaians, especially those in government following the latter’s tough stance against the Agyapa Royalties deal.



The attack on Franklin and his associates increases following a write up made by Elizabeth Ohene in which she described the Civil Society Organizations as “all-knowing neutrals”



However, Franklin and the CSOs seem to not be showing any sign of stopping the work they are doing to bring transparency into whatever the government is doing.









