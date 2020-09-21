General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Franklin Cudjoe commends Akufo Addo for coronavirus management

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has showered praises on President Akufo Addo and his government for their well handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of which the case count still stands low.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaVanguard.com, Franklin wrote; “In all honesty, the Nana Addo-led government has managed covid-19 well in terms of cases. Active cases have almost vanished.”



The fierce critique of governments in Ghana, however, cautioned Ghanaians to not be complacent; having seen the case count on a steady decline.



Franklin Cudjoe further raised an issue of national interest as he calls for accountability from those in charge of the covid-19 relief funds as to how procurements have been done as well as how the fund is been used.



He also called on government to release the details of the company that is doing the Covid-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport and how the company got the contract.



“But, we will also need some accountability on how covid procurement had been done and funds have been used. Also, which company is conducting the tests at our airport? How did it get the contract?” he wrote.









