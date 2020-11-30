Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Frank Mireku supports NPP’s campaign in Abetifi, three constituencies in Kwahu

Mr. Frank Mireku presenting a cash donation to some beneficiaries

A local governance expert and member of the governing New Patriotic (NPP) Mr. Frank Mireku has donated some items and cash to three constituencies in Kwahu and has also supported the Abetifi constituency ahead of the 2020 general elections.



GHC5,000 cash and some items were donated to the Abetifi constituency during the week.



The donation was received by the NPP Abetifi Chairman, Kweku Addo at RockCity Hotel in the presence of Mr. Bryan Acheampong and Member of Parliament and the DCE for the area, Isaac Agyapong.



A few weeks ago, Mr. Frank Mireku, a disqualified parliamentary aspirant during the NPP primaries at Abirem constituency presented items worth GHC15,000 and GHC10,000 cash to the parliamentary candidates for Nkawkaw and Abirem: Joseph Frempong and John Osei Frimpong respectively to help push their agenda for victory 2020.



The items donated to Nkawkaw and Abirem include bags of rice, gallons of oil, nose masks, bottles, and sachets water.



Earlier, an amount of GHC10,000 and a vehicle were donated to the Mpraeso constituency.



Receiving the items at Nkawkaw, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Joseph Frempong and his executives including the constituency Chairman Kwame Osei Dankwah and others expressed their profound gratitude for the kind gesture adding that the NPP Nkawkaw constituency will vote massively for the party.



On his part, the Parliamentary Candidate and the incumbent MP for Abirem Constituency John Osei Frimpong told journalists; “We are much impressed about his support to the party just after the Primaries. We’ve heard about his contributions made to some other Constituencies and today he is here to donate to us as well, this is really beautiful and I must say this will go into the party’s record because he has served for long”.



“We’ll ask the party to acknowledge you by keeping all these records for the future” he added.



On behalf of the party's leadership at Abirem Constituency, John Osei Frimpong thanked him for the support and wished him well in all his endeavours.



Mr. Frank Mireku was aspiring to become the Parliamentary Candidate for Abirem Constituency but was disqualified based on certain principles; however, he was later cleared by the National Appeals Committee of no wrongdoing.



In a brief address after the donation at Akoase in the Birem North District, Frank Mireku expressed his commitment to work tirelessly for the New Patriotic Party for victory 2020, adding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo deserves another term to do more with his Members of Parliament.

