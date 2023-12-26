Frank Asiedu Bekoe files to contest NPP Suhum primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, has officially filed his nomination to contest the Suhum parliamentary seat under the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Popularly known as Protozoa, the seasoned political strategist with an impressive track record, has long been recognised for his dedication and commitment to public service. His decision to enter the electoral race has been met with enthusiasm by party members and constituents alike, who view his candidacy as a significant boost for the NPP’s prospects in the upcoming elections.



Expressing his aspirations and commitment to serve the people of Suhum, Bekoe highlighted the need for sustainable development and progressive policies aimed at uplifting the lives of residents in the constituency.



Protozoa also promised to create jobs, empower women through his campaign tagline: “New Face, New Vision.”



“I am honored to step forward and offer myself to serve the wonderful people of Suhum. My goal is to champion initiatives that foster growth, create opportunities, and address the pressing needs of our community,” he told the media after filing on Monday (25 December).



He has promised to embark on a clean campaign, urging his supporters to refrain from direct and indirect attacks from his opponents.



Bekoe’s wealth of experience in political affairs, coupled with his dedication to public service, positions him as a formidable contender in the race for the parliamentary seat. His role within the Office of the Chief of Staff has provided him with a nuanced understanding of governance and policy-making, attributes that he aims to leverage in representing the interests of the constituents.



Supporters and party faithful have expressed confidence in Bekoe’s capabilities, citing his passion for community development and his visionary approach towards addressing the challenges faced by the people of Suhum.