Frances Asiam damns Napo's vice presidential ambition

The immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Madam Frances Ewurabena Asiam, has said that the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), is not fit to partner Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running mate should the latter be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In an interview on UTV News, Frances Asiam insisted that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is unfit to be a running mate especially on the ticket of the NPP.



“NAPO cannot be a running mate, these are all the issues that will be coming up during my press conference, so let’s hold on for now” she told the news anchor.



Frances Asiam further revealed that she resigned from her post because of the actions of the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



We can confirm that Frances Ewurabena Asiam and Dr. Opoku Prempeh have been at loggerheads over an agreement for between the GCMCL and the Ghana Gas Company for the construction of a new gas processing plant.



It is also clear that Dr Opoku Prempeh wanted Genser Energy to establish a new gas processing plant instead of the state-owned Ghana National Gas Processing Company.



Madam Asiam narrated how she worked hard to put the GCMCL on a growth trajectory and how NAPO and his cabals want to take over the company from her.



She explained that the unwarranted interference from the Energy Minister is what led her to resign from the company before the President Akufo-Addo appointed Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.



“We decided to expand the company and because we do not have the means for the expansion, another state-owned company agreed to help us with it. The company was going to take over the acquisition so that our workforce will be saved and we have already acquired the land for the expansion.



"The minister does not want the state agency to acquire the company, he wants another state agency to. And I also don’t agree so I have to resigned so NAPO will take the company” she stated angrily.



Some political watchers believe the fight between the two top NPP members is far from over as Frances Asiam has threatened to reveal all the diabolical agendas orchestrated by NAPO against other potential running mates that the Vice President is allegedly considering should he become the flagbearer of the elephant party.