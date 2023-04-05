France pledges to support Ghana and neighbours fight against terrorism

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnership, Madam Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, has said France is fully committed to supporting Ghana and its neighbours fight terrorism in the sub-region.



Speaking at a press conference held to climax her three-day visit to Ghana which is part of the Three Nations African Tour (Benin, Togo and Ghana), she said both Ghana and France have a common determination to promote peace and stability which is a key aspect of democracy in the sub-region.



“Just to speak about the regional situation, we share a common determination to promote peace, stability and democracy and of course dialogue in this region. France is fully committed to supporting Ghana and the neighbour countries in the fight against terrorism,” she said.



She went on to highlight the relationship between Ghana and France, describing it as an excellent relationship that needs to be strengthened even more.



“Ghana is a very important partner for France, we have excellent relations and it is a crucial time for your country and it was very important for me to be here and to re-assess the friendship, and my strong commitment” she added



Madam Chrysoula appreciated the efforts of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for her reception into the country



“I would like to thank President Akufo-Addo and all the Ghanaian people for the welcome. I would like to say that I was impressed by the activity and the vitality and innovation of your country and of course your people. And I saw that there is a profound desire to deepen our relationship with France” she stressed.



The minister’s visit to Ghana comes on the back of the visit of the US Veep, Kamala Harris to Ghana.



