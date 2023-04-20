Fourth quarter 2022 provisional real GDP increased by 3.7% – GSS

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana provisional real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have increased by 3.7% in quarter four (October to December) of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, the Ghana Statistical Service has said.



When seasonally adjusted, Ghana real GDP increased by 0.8% in quarter four (October to December) of 2022; 0.3 percentage points higher than what was recorded in quarter three (July to September) of 2022.



The Mining & Quarrying, Information & Communication, Public Administration, Defense & Social Security, Crops, and Education sub-sectors were the main drivers of GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2022.



The main sub-sectors with more than 10 percentage expansion in quarter four of 2022 are:



1. Information & Communication (20.5%)



2. Public Administration, Defense & Social Security (15.7%)



3. Mining & Quarrying (13.4%)



4. Education (12.3%)



5. Health & Social Work (10.5%)



Seven sub-sectors contracted in quarter four of 2022. These are:



1. Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management & Remediation Activities (-13.4%)



2. Real Estate (-13.4%)



3. Electricity (-12.8%).



4. Manufacturing (-9.6%)



5. Professional, Administrative & Support Service activities (-7.7%)



6. Construction (-7.1%)



7. Fishing (-1.5%)