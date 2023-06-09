Four-year-old boy hit and killed by car in Krachi East

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: GNA

Richmond Mbelbicy, a four-year-old boy met his sudden death on Monday after he was knocked down by a speedy vehicle with the registration number WR 3112-19 at Asante Akura near Kpelema in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



The accident occurred when the boy attempted to cross the road.



Investigators of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), of the Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The said driver, Isaac Asante Wiafe, has been arrested and detained at the Divisional Headquarters to assist the Police with investigations.



They said the deceased was taken to WoraWora Government Hospital for autopsy and after the necessary protocols the body was released to family members for burial.



Unikple Majoin, headman of the community appealed to the government to construct speed rumps especially after Nantwi-Akura heading to Asante-Akura to ensure sanity on the road.



Some other community members told GNA that erecting speed calming devices on the road would help to reduce over-speeding when approaching the town.