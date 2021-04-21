Four to serve 65 years for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

Four persons who met at a ghetto to hatch a plan to rob in Accra have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.



They are Moses Tetteh aka Kaizer a Backhoe Machine Operator, Louis Mawuyor Dzedor a driver, Kwame Takyi a driver and Kwabena Otibu, a phone repairer.



This was after the court presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and robbery.



Takyi who had in his possession a foreign pistol was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the court on the additional charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. His sentence would run concurrently.



Prosecuting Police Chief inspector William Nyadikor said the accused persons were residents of Ashiaman Night Market, Lebanon, Zenu and Tema Community One, respectively.



Chief Inspector Nyadikor said November 20, 2019, Tetteh called Takyi to inform him that, he had targeted victim within Accra which he and his accomplices were going to rob.



Prosecution said Tetteh, therefore, asked Takyi to get a gun for the robbery.



According to Prosecution, Takyi agreed and promised to bring the gun after recruiting Otibu for the robbery.



Prosecution said Tetteh, therefore, engaged Dzedor and briefed him about the robbery and Tetteh tasked Dzedor as the get-away-driver, if they succeed in robbing their victim of his car.



The prosecutor said at about 5:00 pm same day, prosecution said accused persons having agreed on the venue mobilized themselves from Tema and Ashiaman and moved to Dansoman and Sukura on motorbikes.



According to prosecution, accused persons went to a ghetto at Sukura where another accomplice in Accra would lead them to the location of the said targeted victim.



At the ghetto, an informant got wind of their plan and informed the police.

Prosecution said the Police moved to the said ghetto and arrested the accused persons.



During a search, prosecution said Smith and Wilson foreign pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, a spare magazine with seven rounds of ammunition was found, concealed in brown bag belonging to Takyi.