Four thieves arrested for stealing from church members at Ekumfi Nanaben

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Four robbers have been busted after they robbed some church members at Ekumfi Nanaben in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.



The incident happened on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the robbers who are from the Ekumfi Nanaben Community where a Convention was being held, hid at a school where the church members were keeping their items.



The thieves broke into the rooms and stole 30 mobile phones, an undisclosed amount of money, and food items among others while the victims were at the Church worshipping God.



Their cover was blown when some Church members who were going to take something from the room saw them and rushed to inform some of the church elders.



They then called some youth from the nearby Community who came and helped to arrest the suspects. After arresting the suspects, they were given a good beating and the stolen items were retrieved.



They were dragged to the Chief’s Palace for interrogation and subsequently sent to the Ekumfi Essuohyia Police Station where they are assisting the investigation.