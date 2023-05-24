Four suspected grave looters arrested

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Four young males were apprehended reportedly looting a grave in the Bono Region.



The incident has been related to possible ritualistic activity. They have been accused of seeking to utilise the riches for money rituals.



Assemblywoman for the area, Atas Adwoa, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she has received anguish over the subject.



According to her, the young men were apprehended plundering the graves on Sunday evening.



She reported that some young people holding clubs and other weapons arrived on the scene and attacked the young males.



She stated that these acts have occurred on multiple occasions and have become a source of concern.



The Assemblywoman also claimed that traditional authorities in the region have done rituals to avert any type of calamity in the community.



She pointed out that the cemetery was owned by the Catholic Church.



She went on to say that the suspects were fined GHC2000, two sheep, and schnapps.