Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: GNA

Four suspected assassins arraigned on Tuesday

They were allegedly hired to kill the MP for Agona West, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Four suspected assassins arrested by the Swedru Divisional Police Command on Saturday, October 17, were scheduled to be arraigned before a court in Cape Coast on Tuesday, October 20.



The suspects, arrested upon intelligence, are Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatau.



They were allegedly hired to kill Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Agona West, and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicates that the Minister has been invited by the Central Regional Police Command to write her statement.



The four suspects were arrested in a hotel at Swedru and after a thorough search on their rooms, police found a knife, cutlass, a pack of razer,

two bank opened-cheques and GHC5000.00.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.