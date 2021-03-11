Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at Ofaakor

The suspects have been detained

Four armed robbers have been arrested at Kasoa Ofaakor, according to the Central Regional Police PRO Iren Oppong.



On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at about 12:30pm, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a distress call that about 5 men onboard military service vehicle no. 46 GA 92, had attacked workers at a sand winning site and robbed them of their mobile phones, seized their car keys including 7 tipper trucks and various sums of money at gunpoint and sped off to Nai Atopi Hills.



Police based on intelligence proceeded to Nai Atopi palace and arrested suspects No.197340 Corporal Kwame Ampaw, aged 35, a dismissed military personnel, No. 018989 Isaac Appiah, aged 43, a mechanic and a civilian employee at Burma Camp, Emmanuel Arthur and Basit Sulley.



An initial search conducted by police revealed eleven assorted mobile phones, ID card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dugble, one pump action gun and cash in the sum of GHC 1,511.00, were retrieved from the suspects.





Information received by police indicated that five persons sustained gunshot wounds after the suspects shot and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital for treatment.



The suspects have been detained and the exhibits including the military vehicle also retained for investigation.



Nai Atopi has been invited by the police to assist with investigation.