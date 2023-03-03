Four students from Adenkrebi M/A benefit from Berekuso Chief's Education Fund

Regional News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

Four Students from the Adenkrebi M/A Basic School, together with 11 others, who excelled in the 2022 BECE have been awarded scholarship to continue their education at the Senior High School level in various parts of the country.



A ceremony was held in this regard on Monday, 27th February, 2023 at Berekuso attended by various dignitaries including the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Eric Sey.



The Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II Education Fund was established in 2016 with the vision to see more brilliant but needy students from public schools in the area continue their education to the very top and bring development to the people.



Over 70 students have so far benefited from the Fund with some already in gainful employment.



This year, 15 students who performed outstandingly in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were handed their scholarship packages.



Four students from Adenkrebi M/A Basic School were among the recipients who have been offered admission into some of the top SHSs in the country.



Solomon Abam Laatey had aggregate 11 and offered admission at PRESEC Boys, Legon; Dorothia Korkor Tetteh-Okwabi, 13, Achimota; Josiah Akoto Kenny-Hastens, 13, STEM Academy, Abomosu, and Samuel Nii Ofei Adjei, 15, Pope Johns.



Each of the 15 beneficiaries received GHC750.00 cash, with same expected to be paid to them per term, in addition to Mattress, trunk, bucket, blanket, mop, mathematical set, dictionary, calculator, pens, notebook, mosquito net, branded t-shirt of the Fund, among others.



Addressing the gathering, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, MCE for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), acknowledged and commended the performance of public schools in the BECE and encouraged parents to send their children there.



"As you can see from today's event, all the scholarship beneficiaries are from public schools. It tells you that you don't need to send your child somewhere to spend a lot of money but they can equally excel in the public school".



She further intimated that performance of the children was as a result of the good efforts made by the Assembly and the Education Directorate to prepare them well for the examination and regular monitoring and supervision as well as the motivation given them during the sitting.



Hon. Kaakie Mann thanked the teachers for the great service they are rendering and encouraged them to do more to help secure the future of the children.



She paid glowing tribute to Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II for his vision and dedication towards the development of children through education and expressed immense appreciation for the initiative and support for the children in deprived communities and public schools.



The MCE urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity offered them and study hard to become great and better people in the future.



The Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mr. Eric Sey, said he was profoundly graeful to the Chief of Berekuso for instituting the Fund.



He emphasized that education is the foundation for the development of the country and its progress and therefore such initiatives are catalysts for achieving it.







"This gesture by the Chief is what is needed to complement the Free SHS Education Policy by the government and must be supported", Mr. Sey remarked.



The Chief of Berekuso and Founder of the Fund, Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II, praised the children for their excellent performances and thanked the teachers for their efforts in this direction.



Basing on the adage "brighten the corner where you are", Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso, advised the children to be studious to maximize the benefits from the scholarship.



He said his expectation was for them to excel in their academic pursuit to help sustain the initiative.



"I don't expect you to thank me but all I expect from you is to pass and make us proud so that others can also benefit", Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II stated.



The Berekuso Chief announced the donation of 50 acres of land to the Twafoman Secondary Technical School at Berekuso which he established.



Additionally, he presented various learning resource items to the school including desktop computers, notebooks, exercise books, and pens.



The Queenmother of Agyemantie in the Akuapim South Municipality, Awoyaa Otwiwaa 1, underscored the need for parents to prioritize the education of their children and not neglect their development.



She advised the beneficiaries to focus on their studies and ensure they excel to make the scholarship worthwhile.



Mrs. Awuah of the Design Technology Institute (DTI), East Legon, partners of the Fund, announced scholarship slots for 4 brilliant but needy students to learn fabrication and general metal works.



The Best Performing Student, Mawunya Maxwell, from Adusa JHS, a surbub of Berekuso, who had aggregate 09 and offered admission to further his education at the PRESEC Boys, Legon, was given special recognition by the Chief of Berekuso while his school was given a satellite television set and other learning materials.



The Municipal Chief Executive was also accompanied by the First Vice Chairman of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Adem Addo, the Secretary, Mr. Theohilus Ansah Larbi, and his Assistant, Michael Otu Addo, and the Assembly Member for Abokobi, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona.



