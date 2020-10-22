General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Four persons feared dead in Awoshie accident

play videoThe accident occurred near the Odogonor School

Four persons have reportedly died in a ghastly accident that occurred at Awohsie, a suburb of Accra.



Eyewitness reports suggest that the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, 2020, near the Odorgonor School.



The cause is not yet known.



The accident involved about four cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser.



This accident will add up to the growing spate of carnages on the country's roads barely three months to the end of the year.



As at the end of August 2020, Ghana had recorded 9,205 road crashes, involving 15,459 vehicles, resulting in 1,585 deaths.



According to Director-General, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) May Obiri-Yeboah, the figures represent a worrying surge over the same period in 2019.



Myjoyonline reports that she made the revelation last month at a news conference last month.





