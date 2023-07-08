Four people arrested in connection with the murder of a female farm labourer in Assin

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Four people have been arrested and detained in connection with the alleged murder of a female farm labourer in Assin Dansame, Central Region.



A female farm labourer was discovered dead in the area a few days ago.



The incident is said to have occurred at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.



Her assailants also removed other vital organs from her body, including her tongue and genitalia.



Residents in the area charged the police with investigating the case after the body of the woman, Esi Gegiw, 49, was discovered.



Oheneba Amnrose, our reporter, provided an update on the story, stating that four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.



He stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the area’s chief, assembly member, and some community leaders all assisted in the arrest of the suspects.



It has been revealed that a local resident and another person were overheard discussing the situation while at a drinking establishment.



They were said to have gone to the location to buy schnapps, which they then used to perform rituals near a body of water in the area.