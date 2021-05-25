Four mourners including a child die in fatal accident

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Three mourners and a child have died in a fatal accident on Nkawkaw to Kwahu Atibie road in the Eastern Region.



The accident occurred Tuesday, May 25, 2021, around 2:30 pm.



The deceased persons were reportedly carrying funeral logistics from Tease in Afram Plains South District heading towards Nkawkaw but the brake of the Rhino truck they were onboard failed while descending the Atibie mountain.



The Truck somersaulted and crashed at the side of the road.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo Fm, the Municipal Fire Public Relations Officer (PRO), DO III Kwakye Addo confirmed the accident and gave further details.



“We had Information that there was an accident on the Kwahu Atibie road so we quickly rushed there.



We saw a Kia Rhino carrying some things like chairs and funeral items. Our Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by brake failure. We can confirm that three males and a child died instantly the rest have been rushed to the Atibie government hospital.



The deceased persons include a son of the late brother of Eastern Regional Secretary of ruling NPP whose Thanksgiving and memorial service was held over the weekend at Tease community in Afram Plains South District.