Four motorbikes burnt as chaos engulfs Awutu Senya polling centre

Scenes from the Awutu Senya East registration centre

Police in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region have arrested four people after a gun incident disrupted the ongoing voters registration exercise at a polling centre in the area.



The incident which took place at the ‘Step to Christ’ polling station was allegedly triggered by some followers of the Member of Parliament for the Area Mavis Hawa Koomson who was visiting registration centres.



The minister reportedly demanded changes in the location of the registration centre sparking the chaos from members of the NDC at the centre.



Currently, the registration centre has been closed down as the Electoral Commission officers at the venue have fled following the violence.

