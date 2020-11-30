Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Four injured in bloody clashes at Yagaba in the North East Region

One of the victims with machete wounds in his head

At least four persons have suffered machete wounds in a bloody clash between supporters of the two main political parties in the Yagaba Constituency of the North East Region.



Cause of the clash is still unknown but the injured have been rushed to a health facility for treatment after they were seen bleeding profusely.



North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Sulley Sambian is, however, accusing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko of masterminded the violence.



In a Facebook post, he claimed “So this is what Rauf Ibrahim Tanko’s boys have done to the NPP in Yagaba? I expect the security agencies to deal with this



Don’t blame us for reprisal attacks It’s alright to beat your colleague MPs but to extend this barbaric and callous acts to people you wish to represent is terrible. Very unfortunate”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.