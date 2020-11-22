General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Four in critical condition after tricycle falls into a drain

The victims have been sent to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital

Four persons are battling for their lives after a tricycle they were on board veered off the road and fell into a drain



A report Adanse Fm reveals that the rider of the tricycle which is popularly called “Pragya” in the area lost control of the steering and landed himself and passengers on board in a nearby gutter.



The victims according to the report were sent to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital where they are receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, residents of the area say the gutter pose a serious threat to their health and lives and are expecting government because since it was constructed during the tenure of the former President John Agyekum Kuffour, it has not been maintained.



The drain according to them has lost its lustre and any time it rains, the water overflows it banks and enters houses.





