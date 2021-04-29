Four grabbed over car snatching

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

Four persons who attacked and robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle, mobile phone and cash of GHC630, have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.



They are Frank Obeng, aka, Khalifa, 22, Richard Quaye, aka, Shaty, 35, IT Technician, Kwasi Asamoah, aka, Faroy, a 34-year-old labourer, and Samuel Lartey,31, trader aka, Gravity a 31-year-old trader.



Also in court was Francis Addy, who dishonestly received the stolen vehicle and sold same for GHC5,000, and is being held for dishonestly receiving.



Obeng, Quaye, Asamoah and Lartey have been jointly charged with conspiracy, robbery and causing harm.



They have all denied the charges before the court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddey.



The accused are expected to reappear on May 19.



The court has ordered the Prosecution to file their disclosures.



Prosecuting, General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, narrated that the complainant Mr David Anku, a driver in charge of Dahatsu taxi with registration number GS 5742-20.



General Sergeant Sarfo said Obeng resides at Ante Aku, near Sowutuom, Quaye and Asamoah reside at Odorkor, Accra and while Lartey lives at Anyaa and Addy at Sowutuom.



The Prosecution said on September 16, last year, at about 0315 hours, Mr Anku was driving his car around Dansoman Junction when Obeng hired him to transport him to Awoshie.



The Prosecution said the complainant charged GHC 15.00 and on reaching a section known as Oyinase at Awoshie, Obeng asked the complainant to park for his friend standing by to pay his fare for him.



He said unknown to the complainant, Obeng pulled out a pistol and dragged the complainant from the driver's seat and pushed him into the back seat.



Mr Sarfo said due to the resistance of the complainant, Quaye, Asamoah and Lartey also joined the attack on the complainant with screwdrivers and a broken bottle.



The Prosecution said Quaye sat at the driver seat and drove the car to Anyaa and on reaching a section of the road, the accused pulled the complainant out of the car.



He said they then robbed the complainant of his car valued at GHC22,000, a Nokia phone and cash of GHC 630.00.



The Prosecution said four of the accused met Addy at Ablekuma and handed over the vehicle to him.



According to the Prosecution, Addy sold the vehicle for GHC 5,000 and handed over the money to Lartey who is said to be the leader of the group.



The Prosecution said on September 16, last year, Obeng was arrested at Odorkor who mentioned the other accused as his accomplices.



General Sergeant Sarfo said on September 20, last year, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Addy at Sowutuom.



Prosecution said in his cautioned statement, Addy admitted the offence and told the Police that he had received five cars from four of the accused persons including the complainant's vehicle.



According to Addy, he sold the vehicles from prices ranging from GHC 4,000 to 5,000.



The Prosecution said the complainant's vehicle is yet to be recovered.