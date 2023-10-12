Four farming communities in Tano North connected to national electricity grid

Regional News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, facilitated the extension of the grid to the four deprived communities.



The communities comprised Mamponteng, Adagyamamu, Asantesua and Domeabra in the Bomaa enclave of the municipality.



Already, through the support of the MP, about 12 other communities in the Bomaa enclave had been connected to the national grid.



Addressing the beneficiary communities at separate durbars, Dr. Prempeh told the residents the government remained committed to sharing the national cake equally, devoid of political considerations.



The MP said she had personally funded the provision of solar power to some of the hard-to-reach cocoa growing communities in the area.



That notwithstanding, Dr. Prempeh said the only way the residents could appreciate the government was to rally solidly behind, and vote to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in political power in the Election 2024 for the purpose of development.



She said power extension to the rural communities remained relevant to facilitate and enhance security, job and wealth creation and poverty reduction.



Dr. Prempeh advised the young people in the area to take advantage of the power extension, engage in artisanal work such as hairdressing, dressmaking, tailoring and other viable economic activities to better their lives.



She assured the people of her passion and desire to provide them with potable drinking water as well as health and education infrastructure to make life better for them.



Simon Kofi Frimpong, a Senior Maintenance Officer of the National Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), cautioned the people against illegal connections which could endanger their lives.



He expressed worry that illegal power connections were very common in many rural communities and advised the residents to report those who might connect power to their homes illegally in their own interest.



Frimpong also advised the people to switch-off all electrical appliances before leaving for their farms and also entreated them to protect the transformers against theft and destruction.



Residents in the beneficiary communities expressed their gratitude to the MP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the power supply.



At Asantesua, Jonas Gyamfi, the Assemblyman for the area, noted that power supply was an immediate need of the people, saying the people would forever remember and remain grateful to the MP and the government.



“Sleeping in darkness for this long period was like a hell”, Maltilda Kombat, a resident stated, and appealed to the MP to further facilitate other adjoining communities to also get power supply.