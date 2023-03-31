Four die in two ghastly accidents at Asitey and Adome

Regional News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



There appears to be no end in sight yet to the horrors of endless fatal accidents being recorded at the dreaded Asitey curve on the Odumase-Krobo to Oterkpolu road in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Many accidents, mostly deadly, have been recorded in the enclave, mostly between Ayemersu and Asitey. Limestone winning trucks from the nearby Odugblase and other mines have been involved in the majority of the accidents largely owing to brake failure and other mechanical faults when descending the hilly enclave.



In the latest accident which occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2022, two occupants of a Sinotruck Tipper Truck with registration number GS 4039 - 18, a driver, Karim Alhassan Abdul aged 41 and his 20-year-old mate, Takyi Edward died on the spot when the truck crashed and fell on its side.



The truck which was filled with limestone upon descent of the hilly enclave reportedly crashed into the hills. A police source told GhanaWeb that though the vehicle was yet to be examined to determine the cause of the accident, suspected brake failure could be the cause which has been the major cause of accidents involving the limestone winning trucks from the nearby limestone mines in the area.



A combined team of police personnel from the Odumase Police Command, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service from Somanya and Kpong District who responded on the scene managed to pull out the driver from under the wreck. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the Atua government hospital but the mate on the other hand died on the spot.



Their remains have been deposited at the facility for preservation.



Meanwhile, there has been an accident near Adome, where two persons including a child have died in a motor and a taxi crash. According to a police report, the accident occurred when the rider who was heading towards Asitey rammed into a hip of gravels sitting on the shoulder of the road before crashing into the

approaching taxi on the Odumase - bound road.



John Dapaah, the rider and the eight-year-old child, Catherine Tawiah who happened to be occupying the front seat of the taxi died in the process.



Their remains have been deposited at the morgue of the St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital at

Agomanya.