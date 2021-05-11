Four-day ‘gas weekend’ workshop ends in Takoradi

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh on Monday, 10 May 2021, brought to a close, a four-day workshop dubbed the “Gas Weekend” in Takoradi in the Western Region.



The workshop convened stakeholders relevant to the gas sector, including senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and the energy sector agencies such as Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Petroleum Commission and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).



The workshop engaged the stakeholders on the energy industry and the future of the gas sector as a strategic factor in Ghana’s energy mix and industrial agenda.



The discussions focused on the economic, policy, regulatory and institutional issues, and the social impact of the development of the gas sector in Ghana.



In his closing remarks, Dr. Prempeh stressed the importance of institutional alignment as well as the need to expedite the completion of the Gas Masterplan and other policy initiatives that had been agreed upon.