Four children burnt to death at Spintex

Four children have been burnt to death after fire ravaged their wooden-structure home at Temple Gate at Kotobabi in the Tema West Municipality around 10 pm Thursday.



It is unclear what caused the fire.



The deceased are Enoch Gavor-11, twins, Joyce and Joycelyn Somayi aged 7 years, and their little sister Mary Somayi.



Information gathered indicates that the children who were with their parents at the shop, around 8 pm told them they were feeling sleepy hence took the lead home to sleep.



The father of the deceased Seth Somayi told journalists that around 10:00 he told his wife to pack so they also go home to sleep.



“In the process of parking the things, I noticed that there was some going on where we sleep. I ran towards home and was shocked to see my house in flames. It was too late to save my children as they were burnt to death,” he recounted crying uncontrollably.



Eyewitnesses say the poorly spaced out nature of the place made it very difficult for officers of the Fire Service to have their way and douse the fire.



Meanwhile, an investigation has commenced into the incident.





