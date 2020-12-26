Health News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

Four babies born at Aiyinasi Health Centre

Aiyinasi Health Centre recorded four deliveries on Christmas day

The Aiyinasi Health Centre in the Ellembelle District on Christmas day recorded four deliveries.



The babies, two males and two females were born between 12:23 am and 4:25 am through normal delivery.



The midwife in charge of the centre, Ms Lydia Aryeh, told the GNA that all the four mothers and babies were in good condition and have been discharged.



At the Nana Benie Memory Hospital, Ms Annette Asare, the midwife in charge said three babies were born through normal delivery.



Madam Mary Kangah one of the mothers said she was very happy to give birth on Christmas day because it marked the birth of Jesus Christ.



She said the journey had not been easy but that she was much grateful for how far God had brought her because she did not deliver through Cesarean Section.



She delivered a healthy baby boy a minute past midnight.



Another mother said she has three girls and needed a baby boy and that God has been so good to have given her a baby boy.



She delivered at 5:14 am, thanking God for the wonderful gift on this special day.



The third baby, a girl was born at 3:15 am with the mother thanking God for safe delivery on Christmas day.



At the Fijai Catholic Hospital in Takoradi, no delivery was recorded as at the time the GNA visit.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.