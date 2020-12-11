Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Four alleged vigilantes put before court

The four accused persons have pleaded not guilty

Four persons who allegedly operated as members of a vigilante group in Bawku, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



They are Abu Ali, a 35-year-old driver, Seidu Sadiku a 39-year-old businessman, Abugri Muftawu, a 35-year-old Teacher and Awudu Rafig a.k.a. Sizoo, a 26-year-old Electrician.



The accused, said to be in a group, dressed in camouflage uniform and other outfits, took pictures of themselves, and proceeded to the Binduri Police Barrier to receive the NDC flagbearer.



Police say they followed the NDC flagbearer during his tour of Bawku.

Charged with prohibition of vigilant groups and activities and prohibition of vigilantism in Political Party, the four accused persons have pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, admitted the four accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC 20,000 with two sureties each.



One of the sureties is to be a public servant earning not less than GHC 2,000 a month.



This was after lawyers have prayed the court for bail.

They are expected to reappear on December 18.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said the complainants in the case are Police officers of Bawku. All the accused persons belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party.

