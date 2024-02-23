Four NDC members were shot during Assin North bye-election – Hanna Bissiw claims

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hanna Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that four members of the party were shot during the Assin North bye-election last year.



She said the party took the decision to not publicize the matter but instead took the four to the hospital for treatment.



Bissiw warned, however, that going into the 2024 general elections, the NDC would not sit back for such incidents to occur and that despite standing for peace, the party will react if they are touched.



“We went to Assin North and if you care to know, four of our guys were shot, as a political party we decided not to make noise about it. We carried them to the hospital and said we would walk over the dead and win the election,” she told a National Peace Council stakeholder conference earlier this week.



“In front of some of us, they came down and launched on some of our guys, we restrained them but we are not going to restrain anybody anymore,” she warned.



“So, if you talk about peace, respectfully, if we do not want to downplay things that must not be downplayed in this country… let’s tackle it from where the problem is,” she stressed demanding that the Council follow up on instances of political violence under this government.



Even though there were reports of skirmishes during the voting, GhanaWeb could not trace any report of gunshots during the process.



The Assin North bye-election was triggered by the ouster of NDC’s Gyakye Quayson via a Supreme Court ruling.



He was deemed to have flouted application processes leading to the 2020 vote. He was fielded by the NDC and he trounced the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to retain his seat.







