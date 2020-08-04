Regional News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

Founders' Day: Acknowledging the roles of founders of Ghana

The Big Six

The enactment of the Public Holiday (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 968) by Parliament in March 2019 gave legal backing to the celebration of the Founders' Day on August 4, replacing Founder's Day, which was formerly celebrated on September 21, as Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah's birthday.



The September 21 was designated as the Memorial Day for Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the instrumental role he played in the Country's independence on March 6, 1957.



The Founders' Day was designated to acknowledge the roles of the "Big Six" who led the nation to independence- J.B. Danquah, Emmanuel Obstsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori-Atta, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ako Adjei and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The day affords Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the fore bearers in the fight for independence.



Activities for the day are also expected to encourage others to commit their lives to sacrifice for the nation.



The proponents of the Founders' Day believe that August 4 is the most appropriate because it marks two important events in Ghana’s history- the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah in 1897 and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J. B. Danquah and George Alfred, also known as “Paa” Grant.



Jacob Sey was the founding President of the ARPS, and joined by other crusaders including; Casely Hayford,John Mensah Sabah, Kobina Sekyi, J.W. de-Graft Johnson and J.B. Prah.



The Founders' Day was first celebrated in 2019 with a public lecturer at the Academy of Arts and Sciences, which Professor Bondzie Sampson, the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) delivered the first lecture.



This year's Founders' Day public Lecturer is being organised by the Ministry of information, with Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye expected to deliver the keynote address at the Ministry's Press Centre at 1600 hours today.



The programme is under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness King Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon.



The lecture will be live on television, radio and all the social media handles of the Ministry of Information.

