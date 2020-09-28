General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Founder of NPP's Nasara dies in car crash

Alhaji Hussein Maiga is the founding Father of NPPs zongo Wing, NASARA

A key member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Hussein Maiga, is reported to have died in a car crash.



Alhaji Maiga, who is the founding father of the party’s Zongo Wing, NASARA, is reported to have lost his life in the accident in the early hours of Monday, September 28, 2020.



He was reportedly returning to Accra from the Volta Region where he had been engaging in the party’s campaign activities ahead of the December polls.



His body is currently at his Fadama residence where a burial service will be held for him at 3pm today in line with Islamic customs.



About NASARA



NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country. The NASARA was conceived by Alhaji Hussein Maiga and some Muslim patriots like Hajia Meimuna Yakubu (Hajia Fara), Alhaji Rufai, Alhaji Bismi and Alhaji Sadat who got approval from the then National Chairman, Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the creation of NASARA as a club; whose executives were appointed at the constituency level.



In 2018 the constitution of the party was amended to make NASARA a special wing of the party. Now coordinators from the constituency to national levels are elected and deputies appointed to assist the elected coordinators. Abdul Aziz Futah is the current national NASARA coordinator.

