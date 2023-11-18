Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic, Prof. Edmund Delle marks 80th birthday

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic Limited, Prof. Edmund Nminyem Delle on Saturday, November 18, 2023, turned 80 years old.



Also, the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Prof. Edmund Nminyem Delle established the Rabito Clinic Limited over 5 decades ago. His clinic which specializes in dermatology has remained a household name in curing all types of skin diseases in various regions across Ghana and internationally.



Until 2019 he was an active politician and a leading member of the Convention People’s Party. His retirement came after he was named the heir apparent to the Nandom Paramountcy.



In a post sighted on the clinic's official Instagram page, a heartfelt message was penned to celebrate the visionary.



"Wishing our visionary founder an extraordinary 80th birthday! Today we honour the remarkable individual you are, filled with wisdom and inspiration. May this special milestone be a celebration of joy, laughter, and the incredible legacy built. Cheers to a future brimming with continued success and boundless happiness. Happy birthday Naa Prof."



