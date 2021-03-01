Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

Fosu College of Education Principal calls for completion of projects

Fosu College of Education Principal, Dr Anthony Baabereyir

Dr Anthony Baabereyir, the principal of Fosu College of Education, has appealed to the government to complete all Get-fund projects on campus.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA at Assin Fosu, Dr Baabereyir said an auditorium, which started 10 years ago, had not been completed for the College.



Also, a 250-bed female hostel is still at the foundation stage.



He said if the projects were completed, it would help decongest the School and enhance teaching and learning.



Dr Baabereyir appealed to GETFUND to allow the contractors back on-site to complete the projects.



The principal asked the government to provide the school with a digital library to help students to access research books in their studies.



He further asked the government to provide an office and accommodation for lecturers.



On Covid-19, Dr Baabereyir urged the students to strictly observe the safety protocols of wearing nose masks, frequent washing of hands and social distancing to protect themselves against the disease.