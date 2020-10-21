General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

Forum threatens strike in solidarity with retirees

The Forum for Public Sector Registered Pensions Schemes has threatened a solidarity strike on October 28, this year, in demand for payment of past credits to retirees by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



The industrial action is in solidarity with retirees under the National Pension Act, 2008 (ACT 766).



Mr Issac Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday said the ultimatum had become necessary because the “Labour Commission and Government have not given us the needed attention following promises made to us to call off an earlier intended strike.”



He said the Forum had informed the National Labour Commission, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Ministry of Finance on Friday, October 16 of the intended action and that it would involve members from the Ghana Education Service, the Health Sector, Judicial Service, Civil Service and the Local Government Service.



"These senior citizens should not be condemned to their fate and continue to suffer for no fault of theirs; let us all show sympathy to soothe their woes," Mr Addo said.

