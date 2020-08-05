Regional News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: GNA

Forty-eight year old man commits suicide

File Photo

A 48-year-old man has committed suicide by poisoning himself at Bomso near Asuom in the Eastern Region.



According to the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Francis Gomado, the Asuom police received information that, a man was seen lying at the outskirts of the town by the roadside and was suspected to have drunk a poison. The police went to the scene and met the victim lying by the roadside towards Sankubenease in pain and unable to speak.



He said the victim was wearing a black trouser and a smock holding a voltic bottle containing a whitish liquid suspected to be poison.



Mr Gomado said the victim was immediately rushed to Asuom Clinic for treatment but was later transferred to Kade Government Hospital for further treatment but died on arrival.



The deceased was later identified by his friend who called on his phone at the police station as Kwasi Ayesu Ofei who is about 48 years old.



Mr Gomado said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Kade Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while efforts were being made to contact his family for further action.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.